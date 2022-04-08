White House: Despite double boost, Biden could get COVID-19 'like anyone else'

D espite his quartet of shots and the current White House protocols, President Joe Biden may get COVID-19, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday.

A string of cases have hit high-profile Washingtonians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff, among others. Biden has so far been spared, but the possibility looms.

WHITE HOUSE TRIES TO PROJECT NORMALCY AS BIDEN'S COVID-19 BUBBLE BURSTS

“Like anyone else, the president may at some point test positive for COVID,” Psaki said. “His doctors are comfortable that he could continue to carry out his duties because all of these steps and precautions and protections he’s taken."

Psaki reiterated that overall case rates are down 95% from January. All reported cases within official Washington appear to be manageable, with no reported hospitalizations from the high-profile positives.

The president tested negative Wednesday night and again Friday morning. But a positive case wouldn't necessarily keep him out of work.

"His doctors have assessed that these are risks that can be taken," Psaki said of Biden attending events this week, comparing it to other people buying groceries or attending school. "We risk-assess just like everybody out in the country, and it's important for him to be able to continue his presidential duties, now and even if he tests positive in the future."

The White House press corps has directed pointed questions at Psaki this week over the White House's testing, mask, tracing, and event protocols.

Reporters also grilled Psaki on Friday about Harris, who appeared maskless at events Thursday and Friday and gave Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a hug despite being a close contact of a COVID-positive communications aide.

"Does the CDC say that people who are close contacts can give people hugs outside?" one reporter asked.

Politicians across the country have been accused of not following their own pandemic protocols, with examples ranging from California to Georgia .

Psaki countered that the event was held outside in part to prevent the spread of the virus. As to Harris's maskless indoor appearance at Thursday's confirmation vote, Psaki said the vice president was "socially distanced for 99.9% of the event."