Selma, AL

Dr. David Hodo is Selma Art Guild Featured Artist for April, May

By Fred Guarino
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask Dr. David Hodo of Summerville about his art, he will ask you what you see in it. That’s because the Selma psychiatrist, the Selma Art Guild’s (SAG) Featured Artist for the Months of April and May, is more interested in what you see than what he thinks it...

