The new Omicron sub-variant is almost as infectious as measles, one of the most contagious diseases in human history, a top epidemiologist has warned.The new variant - named deltacron - that combines mutations from both Omicron and Delta has been detected in a number of areas of France and it understood to have been circulating in the populace since January.Professor Adrian Esterman, a former World Health Organisation (WHO) epidemiologist, told ABC news, that although the new sub-variant is not any more severe than Omicron, it is more transmissible. He said: “That means we’re going to see case numbers...

SCIENCE ・ 29 DAYS AGO