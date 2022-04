CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced a partnership with FieldWatch, Inc. to launch a specialty crop and apiary registry for the state. The goal of the registry is to enhance communication between pesticide applicators and producers in West Virginia. FieldWatch is a not-for-profit company with existing DriftWatch and BeeCheck registries in 22 states, the District of Columbia and the Canadian Province of Saskatchewan. The new registry is free and voluntary to use.

