After a very mild stretch, temperatures will fall back to reality this afternoon with a high in the mid 40’s. Increasing clouds can be expected during the first half of the day Friday. Light rain and spotty showers will be able to pick up as we move through the afternoon hours. As temperatures fall overnight there will be a transition to flurries and snow showers. Flurries will be around from time to time Saturday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO