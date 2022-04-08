UHP warns of tired driving after sleep-deprived crash

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – Today, officers with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) have reached out to remind residents of Salt Lake and its surrounding areas how important sleep is for driving safety.

Though they note that they realize making sleep a top priority isn’t always an option, the UHP provided the image below to showcase just how dangerous driving while tired can be.

The crash pictured occurred around 10:00 p.m. on April 7, when a sleepy driver crashed her vehicle. Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries.

The UHP categorizes slugging down a caffeinated beverage or making a pit-stop for a quick 20-minute nap as only short-term fixes to the problem. Instead, they encourage you to switch drivers if you’re feeling tired when possible.

