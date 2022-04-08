ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Le Creuset Just Slashed Prices on a Ton of Essential Pieces — and They’re Giving Away a Free Gift!

By Meredith Schwartz
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Springtime means a few things around here at Apartment Therapy: Spring cleaning and baking are top of mind, of course, but another biggie is spring sales events. And Le Creuset’s Specials section is nothing...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Big Enough#Easter#Cooking#Dutch#Asap
The Independent

Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer...
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

Le Creuset's Newest Piece of Stoneware Is a Gorgeous Bread Oven

Click here to read the full article. Le Creuset is known for its superior stoneware cookware, from Dutch ovens to baking dishes. Crafted from premium stoneware clay, Le Creuset‘s collection not only boasts excellent heat distribution — but they also look great in any kitchen. And now, Le Creuset has expanded its already robust cookware cast to include a new piece of stoneware that novice and professional bakers will love: the Le Creuset Bread Oven. “Our new Bread Oven’s domed lid traps and circulates steam for maximum rise and ultimate flavor, while the low-profile base promotes even browning and produces a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset Just Launched a Brand New Color — And It’s Just the Hue They’ve Been Missing

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Le Creuset launched its signature Flame color in 1925. Now, if you check out the site, you’ll find Flame — and a veritable rainbow of cookware. There are two additional red-ish-oranges, at least five blues, a yellow … I’ll stop, because you know how rainbows work. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned from working with the brand for the last 15 years, it’s that there’s always room for more colors!
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Shoppers in Search of the 'Perfect Pillow' Have Landed on This Set — and It's 34% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sleep supplies can often skyrocket in price, whether you're searching for a cozy comforter or simply need a new set of sheets. But you don't have to spend a large chunk of change to end up with bedding that's comfortable — and these on-sale pillows from Amazon are proof of that.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Ridiculously Chic Shoe Rack Doubles As an Entryway Table and It Saves Me So Much Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ll admit it: I have an unreasonably large collection of shoes, especially considering I live in a tiny apartment. With limited closet space, I can’t really hide my boots and sneakers from guests, so I’m always trying to find a storage solution that’s not an eyesore. Well, I am happy to report that the Yamazaki Tower Shoe Rack has solved all of my problems. This sturdy structure not only fits most of my shoes, it also doubles as an entryway table and actually looks good.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Le Creuset Is Adding An Earthy New Color Option For Its Cookware

Le Creuset, the French cookware company, just dropped a new color onto its collection's palette. "New!" the company exclaimed in a post Instagram, clarifying, "Introducing Olive, a warm, earthy green inspired by sun-drenched orchards." The initial range of products that one can get in the new olive green includes both the round and oval Dutch ovens, the mini cocotte, and the stockpot, among others.
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

Sur La Table's Spring Savings Sale Features Up to 50% Off Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad—Shop Our Top Picks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring is almost here, and that likely means that you'll be welcoming more guests into your home for warm-weather get-togethers and holiday gatherings. As you prepare to entertain more regularly, it's important to assess your cooking essentials and serveware—is there anything that could use updating or replacing? If so, now's the time to bring home new pieces: Sur La Table's Spring Savings sale features pieces from top-rated brands, including Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad, which you can bring home for up to 50% off. The Staub Pure Grill, 10.5," ($139.96, originally $243, surlatable.com) has a matte-black enamel interior that allows you to brown, sear, and remove food easily without seasoning the cookware. We also love the Le Creuset Buffet Casserole ($189.96, originally $324.95, surlatable.com). The versatile piece, only available at Sur La Table, can be used in the oven, on the stove, and on the table as a serving dish.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy