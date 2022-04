SAN ANTONIO – It wasn’t the spectacular outcome that Ryan Garcia hoped to produce but it was enough for his team to get to work on the next one. The unbeaten lightweight ended the career-long 15-month hiatus with a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-2, 15KOs) this past Saturday at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. An adoring crowd of 14,459 was on hand for Garcia’s celebrated ring return, which his team expects to be the first of a busy 2022 campaign now that he’s back at full strength.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO