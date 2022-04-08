ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Reports a Total of 534 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 2 Deaths, Including 224 Probable Cases and 36 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date

duncanville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 12:00 pm April 07, 2022, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 534 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 310 confirmed cases, and 224 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 478,430 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of...

www.duncanville.com

Daily Mail

Former FDA chief says Covid cases in the US are likely to 'go up from here before we see a decline' but does not think another surge is around the corner even while Fauci and the WHO warn otherwise: Nationwide cases down 11% over past week

Some experts and health officials are warning that Covid cases will start rising again in the U.S., with wastewater figures and data from overseas showing that a resurgence in the receding virus could be around the corner. Not all are in agreement, though, with others confident that while the nation will likely suffer a slight uptick in cases soon, a full-fledged surge is unlikely this spring.
