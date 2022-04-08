Judge ends ban, will let Shake-A-Paw resume puppy sales

A Nassau Supreme Court judge is allowing Shake-A-Paw to resume puppy sales at their Hicksville and Lynbrook pet stores.

The decision ended a three-month ban on acquiring puppies for resale.

Justice Helen Voutsinas said in part, "The Court found that Shake-A-Paw lawfully acquires puppies from federally licensed and inspected brokers and breeders who, in accordance with Nassau County local law, do not have any history of recent violations..."

In December, the attorney general's office got a court order banning the pet store from buying, selling and adopting puppies.

The ruling came after multiple accusations of Shake-A-Paw selling sick puppies.

The new ruling reversing the ban comes following a hearing at which Shake-A-Paw presented evidence it said rebutted consumer complaints, including evidence from two licensed veterinarians.