Syracuse, N.Y. - Republican candidate Tim Ko, who garnered conservative support in the race for the new New York Congressional district 22, is suspending his campaign. Ko entered the race early last October to challenge John Katko who then announced his retirement. In leaving the race Ko says he met with the other two remaining candidates Mike Sigler and Brandon Williams and after those meetings Ko has decided to throw his support behind, Sigler.

ELECTIONS ・ 28 DAYS AGO