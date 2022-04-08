ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers added to New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

By Jenn Hensley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — The group Red Hot Chili Peppers has been added to the lineup of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest, organizers announced Friday. The rock band’s appearance is set for Sunday, May 1, and will be its first at...

