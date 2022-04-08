Red Hot Chili Peppers added to New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

People don't talk about rock music very much these days, probably because there isn't a whole lot to say. Its decades as a dominant cultural force — the plugged-in lingua franca of sex and rebellion and whatever the kids are up to — ceded to other genres long ago, even as young bands keep seeking inspiration from the same few chords. (Tellingly, four of the five nominated acts for Best Rock Album at this year's Grammys were over 50; one of them, Chris Cornell, has been deceased since 2017.)

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO