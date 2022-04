RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today released a coordinated action plan to address the urgent crisis of children with complex behavioral health needs who come into the care of child welfare services. The action plan represents the work of a multi-sector team of stakeholders that is working to transform the way that the child welfare, behavioral health and other systems that support children and families work together.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO