BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s primary election was delayed Tuesday by the Court of Appeals because of petitions challenging the recent redistricting of the state. The Maryland General Assembly in January approved new boundaries for its 188 seats, choosing a map drawn by Democrats in a hotly contested redistricting year. The primary election was originally set for June 28. Maryland’s Court of Appeals has issued an order moving the state’s 2022 gubernatorial election from June 28 to July 19. To date, 15 candidates have filed the required paperwork to participate in the 2022 gubernatorial election, according to the State Board of Elections candidates list. That shortlist...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO