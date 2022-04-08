ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toy gun causes lockdown at elementary school in Sulphur

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
SULPHUR, La. ( KLFY ) — R.W. Vincent Elementary School in Sulphur was briefly locked down Friday morning after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) got a call about a possible gun on campus. It turned out to be a toy gun.

The toy gun was confiscated from a student who brought the item to school, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s Facebook page . Students and faculty were not threatened or in any danger.

The situation was handled by the CPSO with assistance from the school’s administration.

Thieves steal catalytic converters from every car at Opelousas dealership

“We want to assure you that our school is a safe place for your children,” the School Board wrote in a Facebook post. “We are confident in our crisis management plans and continuously practice our safety protocols and procedures. The proper protocols were followed today thanks to our staff’s dedication to preparing for such situations.”

CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent said that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

