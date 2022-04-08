ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Charl Schwartzel inspired by past Masters win as Tiger Woods fights to make cut

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKPhW_0f3m4MHR00
Sport

Charl Schwartzel took inspiration from watching footage of his previous Masters victory to move into contention for a second title as Tiger Woods battled to make the halfway cut.

Schwartzel has missed the cut in each of his last six starts on the PGA Tour and hit the headlines for throwing a club in frustration during the first round of the Valspar Championship.

But the 37-year-old South African shrugged off his lack of form to master the windy conditions at Augusta National and card a second round of 69 to share the clubhouse lead with South Korea’s Sungjae Im.

Schwartzel revealed he had been inspired by rewatching his victory here in 2011 during some recent time off.

“The bad results didn’t really determine how I felt coming in here,” he said after a round containing five birdies and two bogeys.

“I actually took two weeks off and as the two weeks went by, my confidence grew in belief that I could win this tournament because I was starting to hit it very good and just looked at old footage and it’s still there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3Pj5_0f3m4MHR00
Charl Schwartzel is seeking a second Masters title at Augusta National (Jae C. Hong/AP) (AP)

There was not such good news for Schwartzel’s compatriot Louis Oosthuizen, the former Open champion withdrawing before the start of his second round due to an unspecified injury.

The absence of Oosthuizen, who had finished second, second and third in his previous three majors, meant Tiger Woods had only Joaquin Niemann for company in round two.

Woods carded an opening 71 on his latest remarkable return from injury, the 15-time major winner having suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash in February last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XU9X_0f3m4MHR00
Tiger Woods carded an opening 71 in the 86th Masters (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) (AP)

But the 46-year-old got off to a nightmare start on Friday as he dropped shots on the first, third, fourth and fifth, before steadying the ship with a birdie on the eighth.

At two over par Woods was two shots inside the projected cut mark, with Rory McIlroy safely in the clubhouse on the same score after a second consecutive 73.

McIlroy, who needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam, felt he had played better than his score suggested on day one and started round two with a superb drive and approach to the first, only to miss the birdie putt from 10 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzRyH_0f3m4MHR00
Rory McIlroy chips to the second green during the second round of the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP) (AP)

A wayward drive on the par-five second was fortunate not to finish behind a tree and Mcllroy was able to punch his approach out just right of the green before chipping to two feet for a welcome birdie.

A bogey on the fifth was followed by another dropped shot on the 10th and a double-bogey on the 11th, where a wild second shot into the crowd was compounded by a three-putt from short range.

Birdies on the 13th and 16th ensured McIlroy avoided missing the cut for the second successive year and left him just five off the clubhouse lead.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scottie Scheffler hails influence of Tiger Woods after winning first major title

Scottie Scheffler hailed the influence of Tiger Woods after claiming his first major title in impressive style in the 86th Masters at Augusta National. Woods was completing his second consecutive 78 as the final pairing of Scheffler and Cameron Smith teed off on Sunday, the 46-year-old understandably struggling over the weekend in his first top-level event since suffering severe injuries in a car accident 14 months ago.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Past Masters#The Pga Tour#South African#Augusta National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune has agreed a three-year contract extension to keep him with Ulster until at least the summer of 2025. The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick on Saturday to help his province defeat Toulouse 26-20 in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie. He has won...
WORLD
newschain

Andy Robertson dismisses talk of unprecedented quadruple for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists an unprecedented quadruple is not a topic of discussion within the dressing room. Having already won the Carabao Cup in February, Jurgen Klopp’s side remain the only team capable of winning all four trophies this season although the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium has left the advantage with Manchester City in terms of the Premier League race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Final Old Firm clash of the league season scheduled for May 1

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the second round of fixtures after the split in a match that could see the table-topping Hoops crowned cinch Premiership champions. The SPFL released the post-split fixtures on Monday, with the two Glasgow sides scheduled to meet at Parkhead on Sunday May 1. With...
SPORTS
newschain

Carlos Corberan insists Huddersfield will not be easing up after going third

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan insisted his team will not be easing up after opening up a six-point safety buffer in the battle for a Championship play-off spot. Seventh-placed Blackburn are now two wins adrift of the Terriers, who moved up to third after second-half goals by Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured a 2-0 home win over fellow top-six hopefuls Luton.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy