ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street ends lower, marking its first down week in four

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dQ5j_0f3m49tF00
Financial Markets Wall Street In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Michael Capolino, right center, works on the floor, Friday, April 8, 2022. Treasury yields continued rising as traders get accustomed to the Federal Reserve's ongoing policy pivot to fighting inflation instead of stimulating the economy. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (Courtney Crow)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks ended mostly lower after another day of drifting around Friday, leaving the market with its first losing week in the last four. Gains for energy companies were offset by declines in tech stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Treasury yields continued to move higher as traders brace for the Federal Reserve to press the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.70%, its highest level in three years. Oil prices also climbed.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed on Friday, and Wall Street is heading for its first losing week in the last four as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to press the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading after earlier drifting between small losses and gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 244 points, or 0.7%, at 34,828, as of 2 p.m. Eastern time. Technology stocks were again lagging the market, dragging the Nasdaq composite down 0.8%.

The S&P 500 remains on track for a loss of 1% this week. Stocks have slumped as the Federal Reserve swings more aggressively toward fighting inflation by raising short-term interest rates and making other moves. It's a sharp reversal from keeping rates at record lows to stimulate the economy and carry it through the pandemic.

Investors learned this week that the Fed may hike short-term rates by double the usual amount several times at upcoming meetings, and that it came very close to doing so last month. The last time that happened was in 2000. The Fed also indicated in the minutes from its last meeting that it's likely to shrink its massive stockpile of bonds by up to $95 billion monthly, starting as soon as next month.

Altogether, the moves should make it more expensive for U.S. households and businesses to borrow, which would in turn slow the economy and hopefully halt the hottest inflation in 40 years.

On Wall Street, higher rates particularly hurt stocks seen as the most expensive. That’s because higher rates mean better returns for owning relatively safe bonds, which makes investors less willing to pay higher prices for riskier assets like stocks.

That’s why big technology and other high-growth stocks have led the market lower recently. Apple, Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon were among Friday's heaviest weights on the market, with each dropping at least 1.1%.

Worries are also rising about he strength of the economy. With the Federal Reserve set to raise rates so aggressively, the fear is that it will squeeze the brakes so hard that it will force the economy into a recession. While that’s not the consensus on Wall Street, economists at Deutsche Bank earlier this week said they project a U.S. recession by late next year.

The war in Ukraine has made things more uncertain by threatening to worsen inflation and damage the global economy. Prices for oil, gas and food have been particularly volatile since Russia invaded the country.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.2% to $97.19 on Friday. It has swung wildly in recent weeks and briefly topped $130 last month. Brent crude, the international standard, added 1% to $101.58 per barrel.

Much of the market’s focus has been on the bond market, where expectations for more aggressive Fed action have sent yields to their highest levels in three years. The 10-year yield climbed to 2.70% from 2.65% late Thursday. It was at just 1.51% at the start of the year.

It could be set to rise further as the Fed not only halts but reverses its program to buy trillions of dollars of bonds.

The bond buying helped prices for stocks and other financial assets to soar and markets to stay relatively calm, Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a recent BofA Global Research report.

Now the Fed is less than a month away from reversing that, which “by design will be negative” for financial assets, Hartnett said. He said it should lead to higher bond yields and higher volatility in markets.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to squeeze the economy around the world, particularly in China. Shanghai residents face severe restrictions on movement and activities because of a surge in infections, with economic effects rippling around the world.

ACM Research, a supplier of equipment for the semiconductor industry that has offices and production facilities in Shanghai, said the restrictions will cause a significant hit to its revenue. The stock fell 5.8%.

A jump in COVID-19 cases is also behind airline disruptions in Europe. Two major airlines, British Airways and easyJet, canceled about 100 flights Wednesday. The industry is suffering from staff shortages because of the virus.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Stocks gain ground on Wall Street, oil prices ease lower

Technology companies led a rally for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday, as the market more than made up for a modest pullback to start the week. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with more than 70% of stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2%.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Short Term Interest Rates#Inflation#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Ap
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Tesla
ntvhoustonnews.com

Wall Street ends down as oil rally, Russia-Ukraine conflict fuel worries

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday (March 23) as Western leaders began gathering in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russia to its halt conflict in Ukraine and oil prices jumped. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 55.77 points, or 1.21%, to end at 4,455.84 points,...
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street looks to end a volatile week on a high note

U.S. stock futures rose Friday as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq tracked for their second straight positive week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly negative for the week heading into Friday. Wall Street has been on a roller coaster: dropping on Monday after the prior week's best weekly performance since November 2020 and then alternating between gains and losses and gains. (CNBC)
STOCKS
WDBO

Stocks wobble on Wall Street, but head for weekly gains

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as a three-day rally stalled, but major indexes are still headed for strong weekly gains. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% as of 10:48 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index notched back-to-back days with gains of 2% this week and is on track for its biggest weekly gain this year.
STOCKS
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EXPLAINER: Where do US opioid trials, settlements stand?

The effort to hold drug companies, pharmacies and distributors accountable for their role in the opioid crisis has led to a whirlwind of legal activity around the U.S. that can be difficult keep tabs on. Three trials are underway now, in Florida, West Virginia and Washington state. New legal settlements...
INDUSTRY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2021 revealed

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has reclaimed the top spot as the busiest airport in the world, according to a report released Monday by Airports Council International. The preliminary data for 2021 include passenger traffic, cargo volumes, and aircraft movement, according to ACI. Total global air passengers in 2021 are estimated...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
96K+
Followers
97K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy