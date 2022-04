PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Tenants inside the Pines of Perinton complex are still frustrated with what they're calling maintenance problems. About a month ago we took you through some of the units inside the complex. Some tenants had mice, mold and more. Town officials told News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey they're not at the point where they would issue appearance tickets to Winn Companies, owner of the complex, but they've had to be more involved than a town typically would be.

