Seaman School District Superintendent candidate Juanita Erickson is at the Seaman Education Center to meet with the community. A 30-minute meet & greet is part of the process to hire a new superintendent. The community is invited to visit with the other candidates on March 22, and 24. USD 345 Board of Education is interviewing three candidates for the position of Superintendent of Seaman Schools.

EDUCATION ・ 19 DAYS AGO