When investors want to know how the stock market is doing, they turn to stock indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). Commonly known as “the Dow,” it is a collection of 30 blue-chip American companies that, when taken together, provide a snapshot of the overall stock market: When the Dow ends the trading day higher, investors take that to mean the overall market is up. When the Dow ends the day lower, the market is down.

STOCKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO