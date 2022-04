It has high hopes of becoming the “SXSW of weed,” but the city of Los Angeles has interrupted the Green Street Cannabis Festival’s plans. “The festival for the culture of cannabis” — slated for May 13 – 14, with an outdoor setting for thousands of pot enthusiasts — is “scrambling and trying to move it to somewhere else” after the city denied their application for a permit, according to a source. “They may have to refund tickets. It’s a big s–t show,” one source told Page Six. Businessman Gary Vaynerchuck and Mike Glazer are listed as hosts on the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO