What's that thing on Joey Bart's arm? An explainer on how the SF Giants are using PitchCom on Opening Day

A PitchCom device is shown on the arm of Tyler Stephenson of the Cincinnati Reds. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Francisco Giants fans may notice a notable change in terms of how the team operates on the field on Opening Day, and, no, we don’t just mean the new player they’re starting in left field for the 15th consecutive season .

The Giants are one of the reportedly-about-half of MLB squads that will be trying out a device known as PitchCom. It’s a new piece of technology that allows catchers to communicate with pitchers electronically through a transmitter that sends an electronic signal to a bone-conduction earpiece. The goal is to reduce the amount of sign-stealing in the Majors, particularly in the wake of the Houston Astros sign-steal scandal.

Prior to this, the Giants’ new starting catcher, Joey Bart, would have used his fingers to signal what pitch he wanted Opening Day starter Logan Webb to throw his way. Instead, Bart will press one of the 81 combinations of buttons on the PitchCom device on his wrist to send that message to Webb. The catcher said Thursday he intends to use the technology with nearly all of the Giants’ pitching staff.

The receivers aren’t only limited to the pitcher. Up to three position players can also get earpieces to find out what’s being thrown. This role would likely go to key positions like shortstop, second baseman and center fielder.

What this changes is the ability of opposing teams to recognize pitch signals and relay them back to their own team. That either came from a player standing on second base, or, in the case of the Astros, an illicit system that resulted in the largest cheating scandal in modern baseball history. MLB swears that this technology is also very encrypted so the chances of a team hacking into it are nonexistent.

This doesn’t change the fact that pitchers can still reject pitch suggestions with the famous shake of the head while on the mound, nor does it mean catchers can’t revert to finger signals if a pitcher spends a lot of time rejecting pitch suggestions. There’s also some concern that, since the receiver is a bone-conduction earpiece , the transmitted signal isn’t leak-proof, meaning someone could theoretically hear the signal if close enough. Bart himself recently suggested moving to a standard earpiece to reduce that risk .

The huge upside that’s more specific to the Giants is how this new piece of technology will help Bart acclimate to his role as the guy playing where former NL MVP, seven-time All Star, five-time Silver Slugger, three-time World Series Champ and overall franchise legend Buster Posey played for 12 seasons. Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow noted that the device helped Bart ease into the rhythm of signaling pitches over, whereas he had trouble throwing his fingers down earlier in his career.

Regardless if you’re an old school die-hard grumbling at this technology, or an electronics nerd interested to see how this new device gets implemented in the sport, what likely matters most to you, as a Giants fan, is whether it helps the team win. Fans and players alike will find that out on Friday and beyond.