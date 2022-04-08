ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

What's that thing on Joey Bart's arm? An explainer on how the SF Giants are using PitchCom on Opening Day

By Gabe Fernandez
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyS8G_0f3m2Pko00
A PitchCom device is shown on the arm of Tyler Stephenson of the Cincinnati Reds. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Francisco Giants fans may notice a notable change in terms of how the team operates on the field on Opening Day, and, no, we don’t just mean the new player they’re starting in left field for the 15th consecutive season .

The Giants are one of the reportedly-about-half of MLB squads that will be trying out a device known as PitchCom. It’s a new piece of technology that allows catchers to communicate with pitchers electronically through a transmitter that sends an electronic signal to a bone-conduction earpiece. The goal is to reduce the amount of sign-stealing in the Majors, particularly in the wake of the Houston Astros sign-steal scandal.

Prior to this, the Giants’ new starting catcher, Joey Bart, would have used his fingers to signal what pitch he wanted Opening Day starter Logan Webb to throw his way. Instead, Bart will press one of the 81 combinations of buttons on the PitchCom device on his wrist to send that message to Webb. The catcher said Thursday he intends to use the technology with nearly all of the Giants’ pitching staff.

The receivers aren’t only limited to the pitcher. Up to three position players can also get earpieces to find out what’s being thrown. This role would likely go to key positions like shortstop, second baseman and center fielder.

What this changes is the ability of opposing teams to recognize pitch signals and relay them back to their own team. That either came from a player standing on second base, or, in the case of the Astros, an illicit system that resulted in the largest cheating scandal in modern baseball history. MLB swears that this technology is also very encrypted so the chances of a team hacking into it are nonexistent.

This doesn’t change the fact that pitchers can still reject pitch suggestions with the famous shake of the head while on the mound, nor does it mean catchers can’t revert to finger signals if a pitcher spends a lot of time rejecting pitch suggestions. There’s also some concern that, since the receiver is a bone-conduction earpiece , the transmitted signal isn’t leak-proof, meaning someone could theoretically hear the signal if close enough. Bart himself recently suggested moving to a standard earpiece to reduce that risk .

The huge upside that’s more specific to the Giants is how this new piece of technology will help Bart acclimate to his role as the guy playing where former NL MVP, seven-time All Star, five-time Silver Slugger, three-time World Series Champ and overall franchise legend Buster Posey played for 12 seasons. Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow noted that the device helped Bart ease into the rhythm of signaling pitches over, whereas he had trouble throwing his fingers down earlier in his career.

Regardless if you’re an old school die-hard grumbling at this technology, or an electronics nerd interested to see how this new device gets implemented in the sport, what likely matters most to you, as a Giants fan, is whether it helps the team win. Fans and players alike will find that out on Friday and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Has Warm Interaction with Teary-Eyed Iglesias

For most Dodgers fans, yesterday was Opening Day. For Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, it was much more than just Opening Day. In the bottom of the second innings, Iglesias hit a routine single to plate Connor Joe and give the Rockies a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers. It was Iglesias’ first hit since the passing of his father. There was brief pause in play so the understandably emotional Iglesias could collect himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Says He’s Breaking News: MLB World Reacts

Watch out, MLB world, some big news might be coming on ESPN2 tonight. This evening is the debut of the “KayRod” broadcast, hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on ESPN2. Earlier today, Rodriguez teased the broadcast, saying he will be “breaking” news during the telecast on ESPN2....
MLB
FanSided

New York Yankees: Brett Gardner waiting for the call

It is seemingly a matter of time before Brett Gardner returns to the New York Yankees. He has generated some interest in free agency, with the Blue Jays specifically having been reportedly looking to bring him in, but Gardner has seemingly been clear about where he wants to be. As he has spent his entire career in pinstripes, it is not a surprise that he wants to return to New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Mike Krukow
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez makes boneheaded comment on Sunday Night Baseball

The KayRod broadcast made its debut on Sunday night during Red Sox vs Yankees, with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez taking centerstage. A-Rod stole the show. The KayRod broadcast made its debut to mixed reviews, with some not liking that it was a blatant copy of the Manningcast broadcast for Monday Night Football, only with two men who quite clearly don’t have the same camaraderie as Eli and Peyton.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton sounds like Yogi Berra on Aaron Judge’s contract

NEW YORK —The first Yankees’ win of the season in the books, Giancarlo Stanton was among the key contributors taking a turn doing a post-game interview in the middle of the clubhouse. His leadoff homer the other way in the fourth momentarily tied up an exciting Opening Day, one in which the Yankees rallied from 3-0, 4-3 and 5-4 deficits before pulling out a 6-5, 11-inning thriller over the Red Sox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#The Sf Giants#Pitchcom#The Cincinnati Reds#Getty Images#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs continue bad blood

It should not be much of a surprise that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would have quite a bit of bad blood between them. The Brewers are the favorites to take the NL Central, a division that had been the Cubs’ playground for years. Now that the Cubs are looking to re-establish themselves, it is understandable that there could be some friction.
CHICAGO, IL
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Orioles policies at the ballpark this year

Another year of Orioles baseball is here. When you go to Oriole Park at Camden Yards this year, there are some policies you'll need to review before you head to the ballpark. • Cashless Policy: Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be a completely cashless ballpark in 2022. In conjunction.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy