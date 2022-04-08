ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTokers who criticized Kylie Jenner's swim collection are giving Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line rave reviews

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cNsT_0f3m2MLr00
Both Kylie Jenner (left) and Kim Kardashian (right) have swimwear lines.

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage, Karwai Tang/Getty Images

  • Some TikTokers say Kim Kardashian's new swim line is better quality than Kylie Jenner's.
  • SKIMS Swim launched on March 18. The collection includes one-pieces, two-pieces, and cover-ups.
  • One reviewer said she thinks Kardashian "took notes" from Jenner's poorly reviewed Kylie Swim.

Kylie Jenner's swimwear line was criticized as unwearable by some TikTok reviewers when it was released in September 2021.

Now Kim Kardashian's swimwear collection is out, some think the SKIMS founder "took notes" from the criticism Jenner faced to deliver better quality products.

Kardashian debuted SKIMS Swim on March 18. The collection features one-pieces ranging in price from $88 to $108, two-pieces sold separately from $32 to $58, and skirts from $54 to $78. Many items are sold out or low in stock at the time of writing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmKOA_0f3m2MLr00
Kim Kardashian at the SKIMS Swim Miami pop-up shop on March 19, 2021.

J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA

The items are comparable in price to Jenner's Kylie Swim range, which includes swimsuits between $80 and $85, bikinis for $45, sarongs for $45, and children's swimwear priced at $60.

However, shortly after Kylie Swim debuted, negative reviews began cropping up across TikTok — most of which concerned the quality of Jenner's new line, which some said had uneven stitchwork and see-through material .

Some of those same reviewers say they prefer Kardashian's line. (Representatives for Kylie Swim and SKIMS Swim did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.)

One TikTok reviewer and swimwear-brand owner says SKIMS offers better quality and coverage

Jessica Anderson ( @tinytello on TikTok, where she has over 492,000 followers) uploaded a three-part review of several SKIMS Swim styles on March 23. Anderson owns the swimwear brand 93 Play Street and told Insider that she prefers SKIMS' line to Kylie Swim.

In September, Anderson reviewed items from Jenner's line in a two - part TikTok series, which has a total of 8.4 million views. She thought coverage was a particular issue with the brand's August swimsuit, in which she said if she "moves an inch" there wouldn't be sufficient coverage.

@tinytello Part 2 Kylie Swim review #ChimeHasYourBack #CandyCrushAllStars #latinxbusiness #popculture #latinxcreated #tiktokfashionmonth ♬ Lofi - Domknowz

Anderson told Insider her experience with SKIMS was the opposite.

In the first video from her SKIMS review, which has over 5.5 million views at the time of writing, Anderson tried a long-sleeved swimsuit. Opening the box it arrived in, she praised SKIMS' space-efficient packaging and was impressed by the swimsuit's material as well as its crotch coverage.

@tinytello Reply to @monicachirillo #greenscreen Skims Swim Review Part 1 ❤️ #kimkardashian #LizzosBigGrrrls #WomenOwnedBusiness #whenwomenwin #SeeHerGreatness #kyliejenner #OscarsAtHome ♬ original sound - Jessica Anderson

"This is probably one of the best things I've ever gotten from SKIMS," she said of the same swimsuit in the second video she posted. Anderson then tried on two other swimsuits, this time without sleeves, which she was also impressed with overall.

@tinytello Reply to @nataliamsmith Skims Swim Review Part 2 #WomenOwnedBusiness #AEMembersAlways #kimkardashian #whenwomenwin #LizzosBigGrrrls #kyliejenner ♬ original sound - Jessica Anderson

In the third video , Anderson tried shorts and a romper, though she said they weren't for her.

@tinytello Skims Swim Review Part 3 💕 #LizzosBigGrrrls #OscarsAtHome #kimkardashian #whenwomenwin #skims #WomenOwnedBusiness #AEMembersAlways #style ♬ original sound - Jessica Anderson

While Anderson isn't the biggest fan of the style of SKIMS' swimwear, she told Insider that comes down to personal preference.

Still, her experience with Kardashian's line was better than with Kylie Swim.

"The quality is completely different," she said, speaking of the SKIMS items she tried. "The little details that they added here are just so nice and they have good crotch coverage."

For Anderson, notable differences with SKIMS included double lining of the swimwear (which prevents transparency), better design, and, in her opinion, fair pricing.

Another reviewer says SKIMS is 'more wearable'

Boutique owner Laura Lee (or @laura88lee on TikTok, where she has over 620,000 followers) shared a similar review with Insider via email.

She previously posted a Kylie Swim review on TikTok in September. In her video, which has over 2.4 million views, she said she wouldn't wear the swimsuit she bought from Kylie Swim anywhere. Like Anderson, she thought coverage was an issue.

@laura88lee Kylie Swim honest review 👙 #kylieswimwear #kylieswim #BillboardNXT #swimwear ♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists

Lee shared a more positive review of SKIMS Swim on YouTube on March 26. At the time of writing, the video — in which she tries a number of items from Kardashian's line — has over 200,000 views.

"Kim's swimwear line is much more wearable," Lee told Insider.

"For me personally, not every piece is very flattering," Lee added. "But I do think there are multiple different pieces that are flattering for various body types."

Both Lee and Anderson said criticism of Kylie Swim could have motivated Kardashian to ensure her collection was up to standard.

Anderson said she expects that Kardashian "changed some stuff" after the negative Kylie Swim reviews.

"She definitely took notes," Lee said. "I think any and every swimwear company took notes."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

