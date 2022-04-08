ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian reveals why Pete Davidson appeared at 'The Kardashians' premiere but didn't walk the red carpet with her

By Palmer Haasch
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian said that Pete Davidson was at the premiere for Hulu's "The Kardashians" to support her.

Frank Micelotta/Hulu; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen together at the premiere for "The Kardashians."
  • They did not walk the red carpet together, but Kardashian said he was there to "support" her.
  • She told E! News that it wasn't "his thing to be all out here with me."

Kim Kardashian said that Pete Davidson was at the premiere for "The Kardashians" to "support" her and revealed why he didn't walk the red carpet with her.

The couple were photographed together briefly at the premiere, in photos published by People and taken by Backgrid. In the photos, which were not taken on the red carpet at the event, the couple is seen holding hands.

However, Kardashian walked the red carpet without her boyfriend. She explained the decision to E! News in an interview.

"He's here to support me, and like, it's my thing," Kardashian told the outlet. "I don't think it's like, his thing to be all out here with me, so I'm just so happy he's here to support."

Kardashian previously said that Davidson would not appear in the first season of the show, which premieres on Hulu on April 14.

"I have not filmed with him," Kardashian told Variety in an interview published in March . "And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

The pair were first linked together in late 2021 after Kardashian hosted an October episode of "Saturday Night Live," on which Davidson is a cast member. He first referred to her as his "girlfriend" in a February interview with "People (The TV Show!)," and she later made their relationship Instagram official in a March 11 post.

Kardashian told E! News on the red carpet that there was some hesitation about sharing their relationship publicly. She told Variety, however, that the show would answer the most burning questions about their relationship, including how it started.

"I just didn't want to meet someone, go on a date, and then talk about it on the show," she said. "I waited."

