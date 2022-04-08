All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

Ever wonder whether you share an alma mater with any famous people? Believe it or not, a bunch of celebs spent their high school years in San Antonio. Whether you're looking to shore up bragging rights or are just curious to see what stars are repping the 2-1-0, we've got you covered. From actors to sports hall of famers, these 28 notable grads all did their schooling in the Alamo City.
Sausage looms large in the San Antonio area's lore and legend. The Germans, the Alsatians and the Poles all had a hand in creating and fostering the long-lived sausage-making tradition, with the Cajuns and Mexicans not far behind. Given our demographics, it should come as little surprise the hearty delicacy features in at least two local festivals — Wurstfest in New Braunfels and St. Louis Day in Castroville.
The Current's most-read food stories were all over the map this week. Or should that be "all over the menu?" Either way, those stories ran the gamut from fried chicken two ways to a festival that's nacho run-of-the-mill party. Details also emerged about an annual celebration of Texas craft beer, and a rising local chef gave our readers a glimpse into her rough-and-tumble beginnings.
Seguin’s recent population growth has inspired a resident to organize a new festival showcasing area food trucks along with rodeo and ranch activities, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. Chrissa Manning — a San Antonio real-estate agent and operator of New Braunfels' Kona Ice franchise — is organizing the...
Judas Priest, one of heavy metal's defining bands, brought its 50-year anniversary tour to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum on Monday. Queensrÿche opened the show. Here's everything we saw as Priest demonstrated why they're still revered as metal gods. And why San Antonio fans will never let down our city's rep as the Heavy Metal Capital of the World.
Seven-year-old Mateo Lopez's singing career is truly one for the record books. The Guinness Book of World Records recently named the San Antonio prodigy the youngest professional mariachi singer on record. The Wanke Elementary School student traveled to Milan, Italy in February under the impression he'd be performing a gig...
Folks who have been waiting to indulge in the fest celebrating San Antonio's most puro of food pairings will only need to hang on for a few more months. The Alamo City's two-day Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will make its return October 8-9. Festival organizers took to social media Sunday to share the dates for the 2022 event, the first since 2020's pandemic lockdown. This year's puro party will be held at the R&J Music Pavilion at 18086 Pleasanton Road.
It feels like it was just New Year’s. But, alas, our first big spring holiday is already almost upon us. Easter Sunday falls on April 17 this year, and San Antonio eateries are lining up special brunch and dinner menus. Some are family friendly, while others lean more toward an adult crowd.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting the On A Stick Festival again this year inspired by some of the best festivals in Texas. You can celebrate the foodie festivities every Saturday and Sunday from April 16-May 8. There are four menus including Mardi Craw, Croctoberfest, Zoo...
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio River Walk is going green for St. Patrick's Day; it will be dyed on Thursday ahead of a boat parade along the River Walk Saturday. It's just one of the many St. Patrick's Day activities happening around town over the next few days.
Austin-based Summer Moon Coffee’s Moon Milk sweet cream is said to have a cult-like following. Next week, folks living and working in the Stone Oak area will get to see what the fuss is all about. The chain will open a new location in the Northside neighborhood on Saturday,...
It's called "The Den," but a room at Battle of Flowers headquarters in Government Hill is more like an indoor grove, with colorful crêpe paper flowers blooming out of boxes. The brightest of the flowers is Rose. For more than 50 years, Rose Garcia has handcrafted the flowers that set the scene for the San Antonio tradition. This year's installment of the Fiesta parade prep marks her final year at the helm.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas is now 30, flirty and thriving. So, we wanted to take a look back at some of its biggest rides that are no longer with us. If you grew up in San Antonio, then you're very familiar with Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The Scream tower and the Superman: Krypton Coaster loop are probably one of biggest indicators of where you're at in San Antonio: "Yep, I'm on the Northside."
SAN ANTONIO — Wine lovers, a wine tasting event will be coming to San Antonio in October! It's time to get your pallets ready!. The four-day Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival will showcase foods from new Texan chefs as well as national all-stars, the organizations said. The 'big-as-Texas' Culinary Market will feature more than 100 award-winning chefs at Travis Park from Oct. 28-30.
Another holiday in San Antonio, another excuse for a parade and festival along the River Walk. The Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas's Alamo City-style St. Patrick's Day celebration kicks off at 1 p.m. Thursday by dyeing of the San Antonio River green — with eco-friendly coloring, of course.
Post-hardcore flag-bearer and Warped Tour mainstay Thursday blew into San Antonio's Paper Tiger as part of a package tour that also included the Appleseed Cast and Cursive. Here's a look at the bands, the fans and everything that went down at the energy-filled Sunday night gig.
It's South By Southwest time again, which means bands, filmmakers, techies and plenty of other folks are descending on Austin for days and days of cultural overload. In addition to documenting the always-eccentric and eclectic street scene, we caught performances by Tayla Parx, Been Stellar, Moon Kissed, Nohe y Sus Santos, El Tule and Aertex. But for our money, the most vibrant set we caught was from San Antonio's own Bombasta. Viva!
Since a nationally televised smack from actor Will Smith, Chris Rock has become the hottest ticket in stand-up comedy. Two-weeks after the headline-grabbing incident at the Oscars, the former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that his Ego Death World Tour will come to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Comments / 0