Baseball Cancelled Tomorrow – 4-9-22

By Admin
hanovercentralathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the varsity and JV teams playing...

WNDU

South Bend Cubs drop season opener to Quad Cities in extra innings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a long offseason, minor league baseball is finally back at Four Winds Field!. The South Bend Cubs welcomed the Quad Cities River Bandits, who are the defending Midwest League champions, on Friday night for the first game of a three-game weekend series. The Cubs...
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
WISH-TV

Carmel marathon kicks off the 12th year

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The 12th Annual Carmel Marathon kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday. According to race officials, it’s the 34th largest race in the U.S. Nearly 4,000 peopled signed up for the 5k, 10k, full and half marathons. Todd Oliver, the race director, said people from...
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
