The Indiana County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county’s election board, approved a polling place change Wednesday and issued a call for poll workers. The county’s chief clerk, Robin Maryai, said a judge of election is needed for Blairsville’s Second Precinct, which votes at Blairsville Community Center; a judge of election and two inspectors are needed for Cherry Tree, where residents will vote at the Presbyterian Church; and an inspector and two clerks are needed for Pine Township’s Second Precinct, which votes at the Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company’s hall.

17 DAYS AGO