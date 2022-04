This Houston, Texas home is one of a kind, there are so many unique aspects of this home but opinions are all over the place on this one. I first found this Houston house being discussed on a real estate group on Facebook and some people absolutely hated this place but others said that it could be fixed into a gorgeous home, it just needs some work done to it. You're going to have to look at the photos below and decide for yourself if you love or hate this home currently for sale in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO