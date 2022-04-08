Sabres announce Power signing with creative video

Jonathan Huberdeau notched 3-4-7 and a +7 rating in three appearances as the Panthers (51-15-6, 108 points) stretched their cushion atop the Eastern Conference to six points via a perfect week. He registered his fifth career five-point outing (2-3-5), including the overtime winner, to become the first player in franchise history to record a 100-point season as Florida rallied from a four-goal deficit for a 7-6 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs April 5. Huberdeau then collected one assist as the Panthers again overcame a multi-goal deficit, this time for a 4-3 triumph against the Buffalo Sabres April 8, before adding one goal in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators April 9. The 2012-13 Calder Memorial Trophy winner has skated in 72 total contests this season, ranking among the League leaders in assists (1st; 77), points (2nd; 104), power-play assists (4th; 28), power-play points (7th; 33) and plus/minus (t-10th; +34).
Comments / 0