Sabres announce Power signing with creative video

The Sabres decided to ditch the blue and gold, to go with a black, red, and silver jersey in 1996. But did you know that there was something more to that jersey design?. It was on this date (April 11th) in 1996 that the Sabres debuted their brand new jersey design to a crowd of around 16,000. It was a departure from what fans had become accustomed to since the team had been formed back in 1970. They'd always had the blue and gold jersey with the circle logo of a buffalo with the sabres crossing below them. But it was the dawn of what they hoped would be a new era. They were hoping to bring back some excitement to hockey in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO