NHL

Sabres announce Power signing with creative video

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 first overall draft pick inks new deal with Buffalo. The Buffalo Sabres are fully charged. The Sabres took to Twitter to announce the signing of Owen Power, the first pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, in a creative way. A video with a phone becoming fully charged with...

www.nhl.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Sidney Crosby Takes Heat in DC, Auston Matthews Puts on a Show

The next generation of superstars is burning bright this season. Leon Draisaitl reached 100 points, and Auston Matthews scored more than 50 goals in his last 50 games. He put on another show on Saturday night. Sidney Crosby made headlines in Washington D.C. for punching Nic Dowd. Again, the Pittsburgh Penguins wilted as the Washington Capitals were the next team to feast on Penguins mistakes. The San Jose Sharks are searching for a new GM, and the New York Rangers clinched a playoff spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Malkin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Forward facing discipline for cross-checking against Predators defenseman Borowiecki. Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The incident occurred at the end of the second period of...
SEATTLE, WA
96.1 The Breeze

Secret Logo On 90’s Buffalo Sabres Jersey

The Sabres decided to ditch the blue and gold, to go with a black, red, and silver jersey in 1996. But did you know that there was something more to that jersey design?. It was on this date (April 11th) in 1996 that the Sabres debuted their brand new jersey design to a crowd of around 16,000. It was a departure from what fans had become accustomed to since the team had been formed back in 1970. They'd always had the blue and gold jersey with the circle logo of a buffalo with the sabres crossing below them. But it was the dawn of what they hoped would be a new era. They were hoping to bring back some excitement to hockey in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Red Wings eliminated, miss playoffs for sixth consecutive season

Calder Trophy candidates Seider, Raymond, prospect pool, provide bright future. The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight season. Detroit (28-34-10), eliminated from contention when the Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday, hasn't made the playoffs since 2015-16, the end of their 25-season streak.
DETROIT, MI
State
Michigan State
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Kallgren, Tavares & Vaive

Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs evened their season’s series with the Montreal Canadiens two games to two with a 3-2 win over their long-time arch-rival. The Canadian-based Original Six teams have been going at it for many seasons. In fact, as Maple Leafs’ fans remember so well –...
NHL
FOX Sports

Matthews scores 57th and 58th, Maple Leafs top Canadiens 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 57th and 58th goals 27 seconds apart in the first period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night. Toronto wrapped up a playoff spot for the sixth straight straight season and hit 100 points...
NHL
NHL

Player of the Week: Brian Elliott

Elliott recorded his first shutout as a member of the Lightning on Sunday. Brian Elliott recorded his first shutout of the season - and 43rd of his career - to lead the Lightning to their lone win last week. Elliott stopped all 28 shots he faced, as the Bolts snapped...
TAMPA, FL
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Colton Sissons
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Kevin Weekes
NHL

Borowiecki Talks Meatloaf, Pride, Fatherhood, Love for Ottawa, Nashville

Predators Defenseman Discusses Plenty in Conversation with Preds Official Podcast. Mark Borowiecki couldn't wait for his mother's lasagna. He was so excited that he even told members of the media what was on the dinner menu ahead of his return to Ottawa - his hometown and his first NHL city after spending nine seasons with the Senators - ahead of his inaugural trip back with the Nashville Predators originally scheduled for last November.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Stars in Final Meeting of Season

Chicago and Dallas square off for third time this season Sunday night at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars meet for the third and final time this season on Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Canucks to Host 32nd CFKF Telethon, presented by TD

Vancouver, B.C. - The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) is excited to host the return of the annual CFKF Telethon, presented by TD, on April 12 when the Vegas Golden Knights visit Rogers Arena. Fans can donate online now at Canucks.com/telethon to be entered to win a 2022 Toyota Corolla...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 6, Kings 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's win Sunday night against Los Angeles. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday night:. 1. Kirill keeps converting. Kirill Kaprizov is unconscious right now, as he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Professional Ice Hockey#Nhl Network#The Buffalo Sabres#Twitter#Nhl Draft#The University Of Denver#Frozen Four#News Power#Maple Leafs#Metropolitan Division#Nhl Com
NHL

Flyers Sign Forward Bobby Brink to Entry-Level Contract

National Champion, leading NCAA scorer and 2019 second round pick inks three-year deal with Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Bobby Brink, the club's second-round pick (34th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, to a three-year entry-level contract which will begin this season (2021-22), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Jonathan Huberdeau Named NHL's 'Third Star' of the Week Ending April 10

Jonathan Huberdeau notched 3-4-7 and a +7 rating in three appearances as the Panthers (51-15-6, 108 points) stretched their cushion atop the Eastern Conference to six points via a perfect week. He registered his fifth career five-point outing (2-3-5), including the overtime winner, to become the first player in franchise history to record a 100-point season as Florida rallied from a four-goal deficit for a 7-6 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs April 5. Huberdeau then collected one assist as the Panthers again overcame a multi-goal deficit, this time for a 4-3 triumph against the Buffalo Sabres April 8, before adding one goal in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators April 9. The 2012-13 Calder Memorial Trophy winner has skated in 72 total contests this season, ranking among the League leaders in assists (1st; 77), points (2nd; 104), power-play assists (4th; 28), power-play points (7th; 33) and plus/minus (t-10th; +34).
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Bennett scores late, Panthers rally to beat Sabres 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla- (AP) — Sam Bennett scored with 37.3 seconds left to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Sam Reinhart and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Cats Forecast: Widening the gap in the Atlantic Division

The Panthers have already punched their ticket to the playoffs. So, after coming this far, why not add a banner while we're at it?. On a seven-game winning streak, the Panthers (51-15-6) enter this week holding onto first place in the Atlantic Division with an eight-point cushion over the second-place Maple Leafs (47-19-6).
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Brink signs contract with Flyers, led NCAA in scoring

"This is such a storied organization, so much history," Brink said. "I couldn't be happier to be joining the Flyers." The 20-year-old forward's contract begins this season. The Flyers (23-38-11), who have already been eliminated from Stanly Cup Playoff contention, have 10 games remaining. "We're very excited to have Bobby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 11.04.22

Already best in class but still getting better, the Stockton Heat are primed to hit the playoffs in stride. They collected three of a possible four points against second-place Ontario over the weekend, a pair of shootout tilts with one going each way. Both teams earned three points in the standings in a clash of the top two teams in the Pacific Division, maintaining the status quo.
STOCKTON, CA
NHL

Ducks Sign McLaughlin to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Ducks have signed left wing Blake McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 NHL season. McLaughlin will report to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of this season. McLaughlin, 22...
NHL
NHL

The Traveling Crosbys are Back, and With a Special Guest

After not being able to travel to Pittsburgh because of COVID-related restrictions, the Traveling Crosbys made their highly anticipated return to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday afternoon to watch their good friend face off against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. "It's just good to get back to reality," said...
PITTSBURGH, PA

