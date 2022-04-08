ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

I-295 East Beltway express lanes opening this weekend in Jacksonville: Here’s what you need to know

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C40VQ_0f3lzgoY00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After being under construction for years, the express lanes on the Interstate 295 East Beltway in Jacksonville are set to open Saturday.

The Florida Department of Transportation took Action News Jax traffic expert Marcine Joseph on a tour of the express lanes before they open, giving her a chance to see what drivers will see this weekend.

2015 STORY: FDOT plans to build express lanes raise concerns with Jacksonville drivers

Where are the lanes located?

The lanes stretch from State Road 9B to J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

To travel southbound, drivers will have to enter the express lanes at JTB, and, to travel northbound, drivers will have to enter the express lanes from State Road 9B at E-Town.

Right now, you can only exit off 9B, not onto the beltway. FDOT hopes to complete that exit ramp within three to six months.

2016 STORY: Growth causing congestion on I-295 near State Road 9B

Why did it take so long?

FDOT expected to have the construction finished by fall 2021, but, because of cold weather and adding an extra general purpose lane, the project was delayed.

“It feels like (we’ve) taken a little longer than normal, and that’s because we added a general use lane, which is an un-tolled lane on the outside of roadway,” said Hampton Ray, public information officer with FDOT.

The $139 million project began in spring 2016. Ray said FDOT saw an increase of traffic on the East Beltway.

“People are just flocking to our region. We are really excited for that, and we want to embrace that and help cultivate that growth,” Ray said.

2022 STORY: Installation of delineators for I-295 East Beltway express lanes delayed due to weather

How much will it cost to use them?

Drivers will only be charged during peak times, which are between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“You will see that will be 50 cents to start, and we will reevaluate that as the lanes continue to operate,” Ray said.

The express lane tolls will be free on weekends and holidays.

Investigates: FDOT detours away from ‘flawed’ express lanes on Duval, St. Johns section of I-95

How are the tolls paid?

Drivers who plan to use the express lanes can either use a SunPass, EPASS or pay by plate.

Pay by plate: The car’s plate is scanned, and then a bill is sent to the driver’s home.

SunPass: Costs $4.99 for a decal and $19.99 for a transponder, which can be moved from car to car. Decals and transponders can be purchased at Publix, Walgreens, CVS or online.

EPASS: An EPASS sticker is free, and a transponder is $9.99. That program is based out of Central Florida, but sticker and transponders can be ordered online.

FDOT: New tolled express lanes on East Beltway expected to open this Saturday

Are there other tolled roads in the Jacksonville area?

Yes. There are express lanes on the I-295 West Beltway that run from I-95 to the Buckman Bridge. They opened in May 2019.

There is also the First Coast Expressway, which when fully completed will cover 46 miles in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties. The first segment is completed and begins in Duval County off I-10 west of Chaffee Road and connects to Blanding Boulevard just before Middleburg. The second segment, which is mainly in Clay County, is currently under construction and the third segment, which is mainly in St. Johns County, will begin construction in 2023.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-295 ramp, lanes blocked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lanes were shut down Sunday afternoon after a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the I-295 northbound ramp to J. Turner Butler Boulevard around 2 p.m. The rider was confirmed dead at the scene, FHP said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Middleburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant receives most violations; another faces temporary closure

Tunis Wings & Subs, 290 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, received the most violations among Clay County restaurants inspected by state officials between Feb. 14 and March 7. The state’s restaurant inspection website showed that seven Clay County restaurants received the most violations during the inspection period. Four of the restaurants are located in Orange Park.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Mathews Bridge reopens after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Mathews Bridge has reopened in all directions after a crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the crash was on the westbound side of the bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#The Lanes#East Beltway Express#Fdot#State Road 9b#Jtb#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Publix
Action News Jax

Man shot overnight while driving on I-295 near Beach Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting occurred early Saturday morning on I-295 Northbound right past Beach Blvd. STORY: Two shot in overnight aggravated battery incident off Moncrief Rd. Officers were dispatched at 3:35 a.m. and discovered a man in his late 20s or...
Action News Jax

Duval County Public Schools inching closer to relocating its headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is one step closer to relocating its headquarters with 16 bids coming in on its building on the Southbank. It’s something that has been talked about for nearly two decades and while it’s not entirely clear when a sale will be finalized, the 16 bids indicate there’s a healthy amount of interest in the riverfront property.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy