ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Host families sought to host students from abroad with Youth For Understanding

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXMCj_0f3lzV3R00

Host a student from abroad with Youth For Understanding (YFU):

If hosting a student is something you are interested in, or if you know of someone in the community that would be a great host family, please feel free to reach out to the YFU contact below.

Our area benefits greatly when exchange students become part of our community and your family.

Click on the link below to peek at the students coming to the US in August:

YFU contact person is Kristie Rotz: [email protected] or (757) 439-1407.

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

VWSD hosting K for a Day event for incoming students, families

For families with rising Pre-K and Kindergarten children, the Vicksburg Warren School District’s Curriculum Department has scheduled the 2022 K for a Day event. Designed to introduce both families and students to programs that will be offered for these age groups, the event will be held beginning at 8 a.m. on March 30.
VICKSBURG, MS
TBR News Media

Smithtown Library to host Youth and Community Alliance workshop March 24

The Town of Smithtown Youth and Community Alliance, Horizons Counseling & Education Center, and Youth Bureau are pleased to present a service workshop and focus group for all middle school students, high school students, and adults in the community. The purpose is to encourage local teens and adults to come together to find ways to strengthen and better our community. This free event will take place in the Smithtown Library Main Branch Meeting Room, located at 1 N. Country Road in Smithtown, on Thursday, March 24th, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
SMITHTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth For Understanding#Yfu
WLUC

Dickinson County YMCA hosts family ball this Saturday

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA in Dickinson County is hosting a “Beauty and the Beast” themed family ball this Saturday. The program was originally planned for January but was rescheduled because of COVID-19. Families will be able to interact with Belle and the Beast. Patrons will...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
Caledonian Record-News

Catamount Hosting Gelli Printing Class For Students In April

ST. JOHNSBURY — Registration is open now for a Gelli Printing class at Catamount Arts on two Saturdays, April 9 and 16, from 1-2:30 p.m. The class is for children in grades 4-8 and will be taught by painter, Bill Tulp. “Gelli printing is an easy, fun and versatile...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Chattanooga Daily News

High school wellness center director forced to quit his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness

The high school athletic director lost his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. The man, who was working as the wellness center director and athletics director, admitted in a statement to local families that he texted a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness. “I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position, and I understand this sort of behavior is not something that can be tolerated by the school district.” the educator reportedly said.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NBC4 Columbus

A summer camp for all abilities

When someone is diagnosed with Autism, they often face a wide variety of challenges. They may communicate, behave and learn very differently than others. But the staff at Recreation Unlimited knows how to handle each and every situation while providing an incredible camp experience to those on the spectrum and their families.
HOBBIES
The Charleston Press

After failing to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter their children’s elementary school, parents attacked and injured female security employee after physically preventing them to enter the school

Following the winter’s Omicron wave when the country set new record high numbers of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis, America is currently in a calmer period, when it comes to Covid-19, and most of the states loosened majority of the pandemic measures and restrictions. However, some states still require their residents to stick to some rules like wearing face masks and showing proof of vaccination when entering specific indoor places.
EDUCATION
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
975
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy