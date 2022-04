ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor home sustained a sizable amount of damage when it was struck by lightning during Wednesday’s thunderstorm and caught fire. Fire crews were called to the home in the 2500 block of Bunker Hill Road at 4:50 p.m. March 24, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. They arrived to find the home’s gas meter on fire, as well a fire in the attic, which led to fire crews calling for additional support to the scene, officials said.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO