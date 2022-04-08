ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tishman Speyer, Landlord of Men Accused of Impersonating DHS Agents Won $222K Judgment for Unpaid Rent

By Dan Mangan, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe landlord for two Washington, D.C., men accused of impersonating Homeland Security agents won a judgment for more than $222,000 in unpaid rent. The rent was for five apartments they lived in and loaned out to Secret Service agents, a court filing shows. The default judgment against "United States...

CBS DFW

I-Team: Texas Sent Millions Of Dollars In Rent Relief To Wrong Landlords

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was relief money that was supposed to help struggling Texas renters from being evicted. But a CBS 11 I-Team investigation discovered millions of dollars from the Texas Rent Relief program went to the wrong landlords or were sent to ineligible renters. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), which oversaw the billion-dollar statewide rent relief program, has sent out more than 7,000 recapture notices in hopes of getting back funds that were sent in error. TDHCA has been able to recapture $10.6 million, but the state agency told the I-Team information about amount of money it is...
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
Jill Biden
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
AOL Corp

New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions

Patrick Ho hardly seemed the profile of a big-time international fixer. A short, pudgy man, affectionately known to friends as “Fat Ping,” Ho had been a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and a Hong Kong government minister. Yet in the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, he was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.
NBC Miami

New York Judge Whose Home Was Raided by Investigators is Found Dead

A veteran New York state judge entangled in a law enforcement investigation whose property was raided by federal agents two weeks ago was found dead Tuesday morning in his home near Buffalo, his lawyer said. John Michalski, an acting justice on the Erie County Supreme Court, died of an apparent...
Reuters

Walgreens flooded Florida with addictive opioids, lawyer tells jury

April 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) supplied billions of opioid pills to drug addicts and criminals, contributing to an addiction epidemic in Florida, a lawyer for the state said on Monday in a civil trial against the pharmacy chain. Walgreens filled one in four opioid prescriptions in...
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Fake Rideshare Driver Accused of Raping Woman Picked Up at Airport

No. 1 - A phony rideshare driver accused of raping a woman he picked up at Miami International Airport has been arrested, police said. Fernando Avila Hernandez, 28, was arrested Wednesday on sexual battery and battery charges, an arrest affidavit said. The affidavit said the 28-year-old victim had just arrived at the airport from Salt Lake City and was trying to get a taxi when she was approached by Hernandez, who was soliciting passengers as a rideshare driver. Hernandez told the woman she was very pretty and offered to take her to his house, but she again asked to be taken to a hotel, the report said. Hernandez drove past the hotel and went to a shopping plaza in the 3400 block of Red Road, where he parked behind a restaurant, the affidavit said. Hernandez told the woman to get in the back seat before he got in the back seat and sexually battered her, the affidavit said.
NBC Miami

Mail Delivery Issue Prompts Weston Residents to Call NBC 6 Responds

Residents at a Weston apartment complex said they are jumping through hoops to get their mail. A cluster of mailboxes at the La Morada apartment complex did not allow for the safe delivery of mail and packages, according to the U.S. Postal Service. “The door to the mailbox falls right...
