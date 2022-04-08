Tishman Speyer, Landlord of Men Accused of Impersonating DHS Agents Won $222K Judgment for Unpaid Rent

No. 1 - A phony rideshare driver accused of raping a woman he picked up at Miami International Airport has been arrested, police said. Fernando Avila Hernandez, 28, was arrested Wednesday on sexual battery and battery charges, an arrest affidavit said. The affidavit said the 28-year-old victim had just arrived at the airport from Salt Lake City and was trying to get a taxi when she was approached by Hernandez, who was soliciting passengers as a rideshare driver. Hernandez told the woman she was very pretty and offered to take her to his house, but she again asked to be taken to a hotel, the report said. Hernandez drove past the hotel and went to a shopping plaza in the 3400 block of Red Road, where he parked behind a restaurant, the affidavit said. Hernandez told the woman to get in the back seat before he got in the back seat and sexually battered her, the affidavit said.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO