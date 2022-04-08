ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Here's What Makes the Toyota GR Corolla's Engine Unique

By Chris Perkins
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its launch last week, we've been pestering the nice folks at the Toyota PR department for more info on the GR Corolla. The automaker plans to provide a lot more technical information on the all-wheel-drive hot hatch closer to its launch this fall, but we did manage to get some...

www.roadandtrack.com

Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Look: The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans heartbroken by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a furious and tiny street-legal rally car, from our shores have been thrown a very juicy bone. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is coming later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That's right, the Corolla, which has for decades been an easy-to-recommend, easy-to-forget commuter—in a word, boring—has gone on a performance-addled bender here, egged on by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS
#Vehicles#Gear#The Gr Yaris
MotorBiscuit

This Pickup Truck Has the Worst Resale Value: or Does It?

Nissan is trying hard to get its mojo back. One way is with the upcoming 2023 Nissan Frontier midsize truck. The current Frontier has remained almost unchanged since its introduction in 2011. That said, it should also be working on an all-new full-size Titan pickup. Truck fans have mostly abandoned the current model, based on its production numbers.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
Toyota
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
FOX43.com

New car prices are going up, especially for these 3 brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For those in the market for a new car, they should be prepared to pay more than the listed price. In fact, according to the automotive industry website Edmunds.com, 82% of new car buyers in January 2022 paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
CARS
Motor1.com

McLaren 600LT Challenges V12-Powered Ferrari 812 In A Drag Race

In a classic matchup between turbocharged and naturally aspirated supercars, which really does have an upper hand? That's what we have here – a drag race between a McLaren 600LT and a Ferrari 812 Superfast, courtesy of Carwow. Both cars are European and both are incredibly powerful machines despite their age.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN

