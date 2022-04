Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is focused on helping his fellow student-athletes off the field as he prepares for his sixth season with the Nittany Lions program. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Clifford launched the agency Limitless NIL, which will represent college athletes looking to make money under the NCAA's name, image and likeness legislation. There are five employees who work for the agency, and it has signed seven athletes from three different schools to this point.

