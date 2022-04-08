ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech graduate stabbed, killed in Miami – case makes national news

By James Clark
 3 days ago

MIAMI and LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who identified himself as a graduate of Texas Tech University was stabbed to death according to Miami Police. Miami Police said officers responded to the 3131 block of Northeast 7th Avenue and found Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, 27, with a knife wound.

“A female was located on scene and interviewed by detectives,” police said. “Miami Fire-Rescue transported Mr. Obumseli to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injury.”

Police also said, “The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation.”

A number of media outlets identified the woman as an OnlyFans model who was born in Midland in 1996. Police have not yet released her name and for that reason EverythingLubbock.com has not published it. TMZ and others released video of her partially covered in blood as police were on scene.

Obumselli listed himself on Facebook , LinkedIn and other sites as a 2017 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies.

A GoFundMe page was set up by his brother, which said in part, “It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting–We are utterly devastated.”

While the brother claimed it was a case of murder, police, as of Friday, did not say if it was murder, or self-defense.

The woman’s attorney was quoted by the Miami Herald as saying, “This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct; [She] was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that.”

The Miami Police Department’s official statement is below:

On Sunday, 4/3/22 at 4:58 pm, officers responded to 3131 NE 7 Avenue regarding a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing. Upon arriving, officers located a 27 year-old male (subsequently identified as Mr. Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli) who was suffering from an apparent knife wound. A female was located on scene and interviewed by detectives.

Miami Fire-Rescue transported Mr. Obumseli to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injury. The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation.

Homicide detectives, in conjunction with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiner Department, continue to investigate the incident.

