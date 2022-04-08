City of Hattiesburg seeking contractors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The City of Hattiesburg’s Community Development Division is seeking contractors for work through the end of the year.

The Division is seeking Qualified Eligible Contractors (QEC) for housing rehabilitation, repair and other related work.

Contractors who meet certain criteria will be put on a list of QECs in accordance with the city’s Housing Rehabilitation/Reconstruction and Housing Repair Grants Manual.

The Division will host a workshop at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at the Train Depot. Applications can be picked up at City Hall on the 2nd floor. Applications and Statements of Qualifications can be submitted until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.