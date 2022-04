SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Jacobsen Construction Company said the operator injured in a drill rig collapse Tuesday night is recovering in good condition. Spokesperson Amy Christensen said he has a small fracture in his lower back and will need no treatment other than rest. She added that he is expected to heal with no long-term health issues. The operator was said to be bruised and sore, but in good spirits.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 26 DAYS AGO