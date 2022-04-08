Topsail Beach begins paid parking for one parking lot

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One Grand Strand city is giving residents and visitors another option for those wanting beach chairs and umbrellas. The City of North Myrtle Beach says it’s updating its policies for rentals through the city’s beach services division. The updated policies involve the...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Resident describes shootout in Fayetteville hotel parking lot. Three men died and three more are injured after gunfire broke out Saturday at a hotel on...
Carolina Beach is changing course on paid parking amid pushback from residents and business owners. Last fall, the Carolina Beach Town Council expanded the town's paid parking to run year round and changed parking companies. Previously, paid parking in the town ran from the beginning of March through the end of October.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —After a two-year hiatus, Historic Wilmington Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon, kicking off the Azalea Festival Home Tour. Many people gathered at the ceremony to admire historic homes in the city. Miss North Carolina, Carli Batson did the honors of cutting the...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolina State University says the initiative is set to start with an April 23 event in Greensboro and could expand to more locations in the fall. “We […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Monday floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Kathy Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, was found floating in the area of Colonial Mall after she was reported missing earlier Monday morning, Willard said. […]
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner is making plans to do things he was never able to actually do after taking home a sizable jackpot recently. “This is allowing me to do things I would have never been able to,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- UNCW student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000. Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
Comments / 0