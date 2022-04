Conveying emotion from a high school stage out into the audience is already a tricky task. When your head is trapped inside a snowman’s mouth, it can be even trickier. “The way the head is can make it tough,” said LeTrey Derry, 13, who will play living snowman Olaf in Greensburg Salem Middle School’s production of “Frozen Jr.,” which opens Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the school on North Main Street. “Sometimes I fumble on how to show his emotions.”

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO