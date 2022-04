Not even a full year into her high school career, Montgomery freshman distance running star Hanne Thomsen continues to etch her name into the history books. At the prestigious Arcadia Invitational track and field meet on Saturday, Thomsen ran the second-fastest 3,200-meter time in Redwood Empire history, according to records kept by Jim Crowhurst at Redwoodempirerunning.com. She finished the invitational race in 10 minutes, 12.03 seconds, a personal record and second all-time locally to only Sara Bei’s time of 10:11.11 she ran at the state meet in 2001.

