ELIZABETHTON – During their meeting on Monday evening, the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission was faced with an unexpected increase in juvenile detention center fees. The center, which serves Carter County and seven other Northeast Tennessee counties has announced an increase in daily bed rates $19.24 for all eight counties using its services. Attorney Josh Hardin said the county is currently under a 5-year contract runs out Aug. 31. There is a clause in the contract that allows the detention center to terminate the contract with 60-day notice.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 27 DAYS AGO