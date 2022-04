NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A reminder about the dangers of lightning. Two people in New Castle County were injured in separate lightning strikes Thursday morning. A 33-year-old woman was hurt while walking with an umbrella in Stanton, outside Wilmington. And in Newark, a 41-year-old woman was in a forklift when it was apparently struck by lightning. Both women were taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.

