A Florida-Georgia ‘Cold War’? DeSantis was making a ‘lighthearted’ remark, spokeswoman says

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida would face a “Cold War” with Georgia if Democrat Stacey Abrams were to become Georgia’s next governor.

“If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a Cold War between Florida and Georgia at that point,” DeSantis, a Republican, told an enthusiastic crowd Friday. “I mean, I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north. That’d be a disaster.”

DeSantis’ remarks came while he was in northwest Florida awarding more than $23 million for infrastructure improvements and economic development. DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted that DeSantis’ remarks were “a joke” — serving as a shout-out to Georgia tourists who were in the crowd where he was speaking Friday. On Monday, she said it was intended as a “lighthearted, off-the-cuff comment.” “The governor was simply making an analogy to the stark ideological differences that underpinned the Cold War,” she said.

Abrams has launched her second bid for governor this year, since losing in 2018 to Republican Brian Kemp. Since then, Abrams has become a leading voting-rights activist.

A spokesperson for Abrams could not be reached for comment.

Some people, reacting to DeSantis’ remarks, took to social media to point out Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is long dead . Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel has been president of Cuba since 2019.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008 or Twitter @LisaHuriash