Florida State

A Florida-Georgia ‘Cold War’? DeSantis was making a ‘lighthearted’ remark, spokeswoman says

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida would face a “Cold War” with Georgia if Democrat Stacey Abrams were to become Georgia’s next governor.

“If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a Cold War between Florida and Georgia at that point,” DeSantis, a Republican, told an enthusiastic crowd Friday. “I mean, I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north. That’d be a disaster.”

DeSantis’ remarks came while he was in northwest Florida awarding more than $23 million for infrastructure improvements and economic development. DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted that DeSantis’ remarks were “a joke” — serving as a shout-out to Georgia tourists who were in the crowd where he was speaking Friday. On Monday, she said it was intended as a “lighthearted, off-the-cuff comment.” “The governor was simply making an analogy to the stark ideological differences that underpinned the Cold War,” she said.

Abrams has launched her second bid for governor this year, since losing in 2018 to Republican Brian Kemp. Since then, Abrams has become a leading voting-rights activist.

A spokesperson for Abrams could not be reached for comment.

Some people, reacting to DeSantis’ remarks, took to social media to point out Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is long dead . Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel has been president of Cuba since 2019.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008 or Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 103

Keith Mims
3d ago

You're the Governor of Florida not POTUS just worry about governing your own state. Stay out of other states politics! We know if it was up to you a Republican would run every state and all political positions.🤔

Reply(14)
40
Seen too much
3d ago

When Abrams wins Georgia TRUMP will be Indicted and convicted by his own words and actions for trying to Get the Georgia secretary of state to FIND 11780 Votes so he would win. THAT'S A FELONY. The state attorney has delayed the Grand Jury so the Indictments are not issued untill after the November Election so KEMP can't Pardon TRUMP before he leaves Office . TRUMP will not have enough time between the election and the change of administrations to get a trial. You can't pardon someone until they are convicted. TRUMPS GOING TO GEORGIA STATE PRISON TRUE JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED .VOTE BLUE INDICT THE KNOWN PROVEN CRIMINALS. GEORGIA AMERICA IS LOOKING TO YOU

Reply(16)
23
TOm cody
3d ago

Although I don’t agree with some of what our governor does if you are on board with Democrats and their agenda you are why this country is in the toilet and the big flush is coming

Reply
19
