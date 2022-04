Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our ChevyLiners.com team battled all night. We started deep in the field and unfortunately didn’t have the best track position for the opening segment. The No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was loose on entry, tight in the center and needed drive on exit for the first 80 laps. It felt like the right side tires were lacking grip, but Jerame (Donley, crew chief) made air pressure and chassis adjustments that helped the overall handling. During the green flag stop, we played strategy as much as possible and came up about one lap short of getting our laps back. Proud of the effort that everyone on this Petty GMS team showed and we will keep building.”

MARTINSVILLE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO