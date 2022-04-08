Johnson & Johnson stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

+0.20%

inched 0.20% higher to $182.12 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.27%

falling 0.27% to 4,488.28. Johnson & Johnson closed $0.83 below its 52-week high ($182.95), which the company achieved on April 7th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert.

RHHVF,

+1.79%

rose 1.79% to $424.56, Merck & Co. Inc.

MRK,

+1.01%

rose 1.01% to $87.68, and Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

+0.02%

rose 0.02% to $55.17. Trading volume (7.0 M) remained 1.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 8.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.