Moderna Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Shares of Moderna Inc.

MRNA,

+1.16%

rallied 1.16% to $160.84 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-1.34%

falling 1.34% to 13,711.00. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $336.65 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Friday, as AbbVie Inc.

ABBV,

+0.97%

rose 0.97% to $174.96, Amgen Inc.

AMGN,

+0.15%

rose 0.15% to $252.02, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR

AZN,

+0.18%

rose 0.18% to $71.14. Trading volume (5.4 M) remained 2.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.7 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

