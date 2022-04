RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A local organization is speaking out in opposition of Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order to ban ‘divisive concepts’ from K-12 schools. In a statement sent to KELOLAND News on Friday, NDN Collective said the order ‘diminishes the capacity of our young people to see difficult historical truths with empathy.’ The order issued by the governor earlier this week directs the Department of Education to examine all materials, standards and programs to determine whether divisive concepts are present in them. If so, they have until October to remove or revise them.

