Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-3.00%

slipped 3.00% to $1,025.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-1.34%

falling 1.34% to 13,711.00. Tesla Inc. closed $218.00 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR

TM,

-2.13%

fell 2.13% to $170.78, General Motors Co.

GM,

+1.63%

rose 1.63% to $39.35, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR

HMC,

+0.27%

rose 0.27% to $26.06. Trading volume (18.2 M) remained 7.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 26.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.