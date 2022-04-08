Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors
Shares of Tesla Inc.
slipped 3.00% to $1,025.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average
rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the NASDAQ Composite Index
falling 1.34% to 13,711.00. Tesla Inc. closed $218.00 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR
fell 2.13% to $170.78, General Motors Co.
rose 1.63% to $39.35, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR
rose 0.27% to $26.06. Trading volume (18.2 M) remained 7.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 26.0 M.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
