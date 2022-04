(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, after a new audit detailed contrasting numbers reported relating to Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes under former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration, answers are still being demanded by lawmakers, but health care leaders are looking to the future as to how the industry can learn from these mistakes and strengthen their partnership with the state to better serve those in their care going forward.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 24 DAYS AGO